Overturned truck spills logs all over the road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A log truck overturned Wednesday morning at Mike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Parkway in south Augusta.

It happened sometime before 10:50 a.m., spilling logs all over the roadway.

Crews were on the scene trying to clean up the mess, which was mainly impeding a turn lane.

The highways generally run parallel but come together near a mill in far south Augusta.

