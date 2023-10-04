Submit Photos/Videos
Overturned truck spills logs all over the road in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A log truck overturned Wednesday morning at Mike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Parkway in south Augusta.

It happened sometime before 10:50 a.m., spilling logs all over the roadway.

Crews were on the scene trying to clean up the mess, which was mainly impeding a turn lane.

The highways generally run parallel but come together near a mill in far south Augusta.

