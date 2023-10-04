Overturned truck spills logs all over the road in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A log truck overturned Wednesday morning at Mike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Parkway in south Augusta.
It happened sometime before 10:50 a.m., spilling logs all over the roadway.
Crews were on the scene trying to clean up the mess, which was mainly impeding a turn lane.
The highways generally run parallel but come together near a mill in far south Augusta.
