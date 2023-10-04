Submit Photos/Videos
McDuffie County community joins together to build better relationships

National Night Out in McDuffie County
National Night Out in McDuffie County
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - National Night Out is in August, but they were celebrating in Dearing on Tuesday night.

The event aims to help build community and law enforcement relationships.

McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Thomson police officers were in attendance, along with kids and adults in the community.

Kids were able to play with fire trucks, get into a bounce castle, and play in a sand pit.

The National Night Out was introduced in August 1984.

