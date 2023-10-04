McDuffie County community joins together to build better relationships

DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - National Night Out is in August, but they were celebrating in Dearing on Tuesday night.

The event aims to help build community and law enforcement relationships.

McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Thomson police officers were in attendance, along with kids and adults in the community.

Kids were able to play with fire trucks, get into a bounce castle, and play in a sand pit.

The National Night Out was introduced in August 1984.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.