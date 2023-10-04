Man gets federal prison for stealing from Columbia County pair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to siphoning money from some Columbia County residents’ bank account.

Marqualdis Antwon Logan, also known as Alphonso Baugh, 38, of Stone Mountain, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 51 months in prison after pleading guilty to eight counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to prosecutors.

A Columbia County woman and her daughter alerted their bank and deputies in September 2020 when they noticed suspicious activity in their money market account.

The FBI determined a fraudulent online profile had gained access to the account and was cashing and depositing online checks into other bank accounts.

The investigation determined Logan wrote checks on the account totaling more than $500,000 and succeeded in depositing or cashing checks totaling $497,136. The restitution in the case represents the outstanding unrecovered funds, which Logan used for purchases and travel. He was arrested in November 2022 while traveling in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

As part of the plea agreement, Logan acknowledged his prior involvement in a scheme in which he withdrew more than $100,000 from another victim’s account by using identifying information stolen from the victim’s deceased husband.

Unreimbursed funds from that case, and from Logan’s receipt of $20,832 in funds from a fraudulently obtained COVID-19 small business relief loan, are calculated as part of his restitution.

“Hard-working individuals sacrifice to save money for their future needs, including retirement,” said U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg. “Marqualdis Logan’s greed-driven scheme stole hundreds of thousands of dollars and damages the financial security of his innocent victims.”

