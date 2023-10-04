Submit Photos/Videos
Harlem is ready to welcome guests for Oliver Hardy Festival

From the water tower to the Laurel and Hardy Museum, Harlem's favorite son left an imprint on the Columbia County town.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend, Harlem will celebrate one of its favorite sons, vintage comedy actor Oliver Hardy.

The 34th annual Oliver Hardy Festival will take place Saturday with a parade, craft and food vendors, entertainment, movie shorts in the theater and lots of other fun things to do for the day. 

You can visit the Oliver Hardy Museum at 135 N. Louisville St., where you can see memorabilia and learn about the history of Harlem. 

Local businesses will be open that day, so you can stop by and check out what they have. 

The festival is held every year to celebrate Hardy, one-half of the comedy team of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, who appeared in 106 films and dozens of silent shorts in the early years of film.

