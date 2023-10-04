Submit Photos/Videos
Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta this week

By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta favorite makes a return this week as Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church hosts the Fall Greek Festival.

With food, merchandise and music, the event is always a favorite for diners.

The hours are 4-9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, 953 Telfair St. in downtown Augusta.

Savory foods include spanakopita, tyropita and domathes (stuffed grape leaves), a range of sandwiches including gyros, lamb and pork, and dinner plates including pastitsio and roasted lamb. Feta fries are a unique side dish.

There’s an even bigger range of pastries, including traditional, chocolate and cheesecake baklava.

Greek festival menu
Greek festival menu(WRDW)

And the baklava ice cream is a fan favorite.

The merchandise tent includes a range of handcrafted items, gifts and mementoes.

Entertainment will be provided by Nick Demos and the Greek Islanders.

For more information, including the full menu, visit https://www.holytrinityaugusta.org/greek-festival.

