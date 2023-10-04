Georgia Cancer Center, AU kick-off Here to Win to help cancer patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Cancer Center and Augusta University athletics department kick off a new partnership to fight cancer on Wednesday.

They are teaming up to help people who are diagnosed with cancer through “Here to Win.”

This partnership demonstrates the abilities of cancer researchers working on innovative projects looking for new ways to attack cancer, screen for cancer, and other cancer healthcare, and student-athletes for all Augusta University Athletics programs to bring home victory during their season.

At 2 p.m., there will be public events at the Forest Hills Golf Club, following the kick off press conference at 10 a.m. at Christenberry Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.