Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry and sunny conditions are on tap for the work week. No real changes are anticipated for the upcoming workweek, as high pressure remains anchored to our north bringing very dry air into our region.

Mornings will be on the cool side with lows in the middle to upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Mornings lows will be warmer in the low to mid 60s Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid 80s through Friday. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

We are watching for a cold front to move in this weekend that could bring the coolest temperatures of the early fall season the week of Oct. 8-14. Rain is not expected with the cold front but it will knock temperatures down below average.

Partly cloudy with highs near 80 Saturday. Morning lows look to be in the upper 40s Sunday morning through early next week. Afternoon highs looking to stay in the lower and middle 70s Sunday through next Tuesday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

