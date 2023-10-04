Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Staying seasonal the next few days. Cold front brings a fall chill this weekend.
Cool nights, warm and dry days this week. Cooler Outlook This Weekend
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure keeps us dry and seasonal Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through Saturday and bring us a cooler outlook for the weekend.

Mornings will be in the mid to upper 50s early Thursday. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Mornings lows will be warmer in the low to mid 60s Friday with cloudy skies for the first part of the day. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will move through Saturday and bring us breezy conditions during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 10-15 mph. Lows Saturday will be near 60 and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s.

Morning lows look to be in the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning through early next week. Afternoon highs looking to stay in the lower and middle 70s Sunday and next Monday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street
Georgia State Patrol
1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Georgia ranks No. 1 state for business for 10th straight year
Jonathan Torell Kelly, 34.
Allendale slaying suspect becomes focus of Illinois manhunt
Kevin Kirkland
Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase

Latest News

Cool nights, warm and dry days this week. Cooler Outlook This Weekend
Riley's 6 PM Forecast
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
Mikel's Forecast 10/4/23 - Staying Mostly Dry
First Alert Weather Extra: Saltwater in the Mississippi River, flash flooding in India
Weekend Cool Down
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong