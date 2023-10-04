Submit Photos/Videos
Cross Creek football team moves past shaky start

By Nick Viland
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It seems like, from the start of football season, fights and game cancellations have followed the Cross Creek football team.

Practicing and playing at full strength is back for the Cross Creek Razorbacks.

“‘Never yield, never break.’ You can be pushed on to our breaking point, but we’re not going to break,” said Head Coach Ezzard Horn.

“Never yield, never break” is the team’s motto.

MORE | Georgia high school student-athletes can now profit on NIL deals

“We’re still going to fight. We’re still going to compete ‘Never yield, never break,’” said Horn. “One game at a time. So to keep the guys focused on pushing forward and getting better every season, we can’t dwell on what happened last week.”

So far, during the seven weeks of the season, the Razorbacks have only played three and a half games because of violence and disciplinary actions from the GHSA, which includes a week of not being able to practice.

“It was a bit stressful. Not being thrown off of your regular routine, but seeing the boys throughout the day in the building, they kept my spirits up a whole lot,” he said.

It’s a setback during a season that Horn says has some of the highest numbers of students playing football. Now they said they’ve served their punishment.

MORE | Atlanta Braves hold open practices ahead of playoffs

“We’ve already been handled and taken care of. We’re just trying to push forward. We’re in region play right now,” he said.

From here on out, he says it’s region play and they’re not yielding.

“No one’s gonna sit there and say, ‘Cross Creek football didn’t try to compete when they stepped on the field.’ And that’s what I’m going preach that every year. Compete, compete, compete. Work hard. Leave it on the field,” said Horn.

Next week, Cross Creek continues their region play at A.R.C.

