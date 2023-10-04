Columbia County School District to name Teacher of the Year today

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District will announce the 2023 Teacher of the Year on Wednesday.

The district will announce this year’s recipient at the banquet that will be held at Savannah Rapids Pavilion at 6 p.m.

In August, the district announced the top five finalists for the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year.

Finalists are selected in the spring of the previous school year by peers from their schools.

The finalists include:

Brook Andrews -Stallings Island Middle School

Allison Dixon – Greenbrier Elementary School

Crystal McDowell – Greenbrier High School

Cassandra Rodriguez – Evans High School

Jennifer Roper – River Ridge Elementary School

The finalists were recognized by the Columbia County Board of Education on Sept. 12.

The winner will go on to represent the district at the state level.

