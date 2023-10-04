Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Columbia County School District to name Teacher of the Year today

North Carolina state troopers are making sure drivers stop for school buses this week as part...
North Carolina state troopers are making sure drivers stop for school buses this week as part of "Operation Stop Arm."(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District will announce the 2023 Teacher of the Year on Wednesday.

The district will announce this year’s recipient at the banquet that will be held at Savannah Rapids Pavilion at 6 p.m.

In August, the district announced the top five finalists for the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year.

MORE | Burke County schools announce 2023 Teacher of the Year

Finalists are selected in the spring of the previous school year by peers from their schools.

The finalists include:

  • Brook Andrews -Stallings Island Middle School
  • Allison Dixon – Greenbrier Elementary School
  • Crystal McDowell – Greenbrier High School
  • Cassandra Rodriguez – Evans High School
  • Jennifer Roper – River Ridge Elementary School

The finalists were recognized by the Columbia County Board of Education on Sept. 12.

The winner will go on to represent the district at the state level.

For bios of the finalists, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Georgia ranks No. 1 state for business for 10th straight year
Kevin Kirkland
Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase
Jonathan Torell Kelly, 34.
Allendale slaying suspect becomes focus of Illinois manhunt
Western Carolina State Fair
Here are the details on fairs in Augusta, Aiken and elsewhere

Latest News

Georgia Cancer Center
Georgia Cancer Center, AU kick-off Here to Win to help cancer patients
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Augusta commissioners to tour jail, observe conditions
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Augusta Commissioners tour jail conditions at Charles B. Webster
Get into the Mix: Join Cliff Bennett and Zayna Haliburton every weekday morning at 9 a.m. on...
[FULL] Morning Mix