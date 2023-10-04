Columbia County limits distance between new tattoo parlors

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An unanimous vote by the Columbia County commission now limits on where new tattoo parlors can go.

With the decision, this means future tattoo parlors will have to be a mile apart.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” said Randy Teston, owner of The Body Shop Tattoo Parlor and Piercing. “I think that’s good for business. I don’t want to encroach on anybody else’s business. I’m not trying to take any of theirs. I think there’s enough to go around and spacing out the places.”

The Body Shop opened four months ago, after a back-and-forth battle with a commission for approval.

“There have been some curves but we’re doing well,” he said.

They were the last tattoo license the county gave out before putting a halt on them in June to figure out the best way forward for the county to place the shops.

District One Commissioner Connie Melear said: “We had several applications come in at once that had to do with tattoo parlors and those businesses in order to keep them all from being on top of each other.”

Melear took charge of the effort to figure out what would work best, and after 120 days this was the solution.

“We don’t want to take away anybody’s opportunity to have a business or make money in a capitalist society for sure. But we want to be sure we do the right thing for everybody. And this will make them all more successful in the end,” she said.

Current tattoo parlors are fine where they are. The distance between businesses now goes into effect for anyone looking to bring in a business in the future, making the process as clear as it can be and hopefully ending up with what Teston has.

“We love the place. I mean, small, quaint kind of feel. Like a private studio kind of feel and the people that have been in here and gotten tattoos by the artists,” he said.

