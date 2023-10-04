Submit Photos/Videos
Coffee with a Cop builds relationships between Aiken police, public

By Maria Sellers
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Oct. 4 is National Coffee with a Cop Day, and the Aiken Department of Public Safety gave the community a chance to meet and mingle with their local law enforcement officers in honor of the day.

Residents Braun and Vicki Pruitt say events like these are important.

“They don’t earn enough respect,” said Vicki Pruitt.

It was an eye-opening moment almost 30 years ago that showed them the importance of building relationships with law enforcement.

“It was an officer on a scooter, driving down the street we used to live on checking registrations and inspection stickers, and we stopped and talked with him, took a picture with him,” said Braun Pruitt.

“He said that was a first since no one in the community ever says anything to him.”

That officer took a picture with their son and inspired him to become one.

“One of the reasons why my son entered law enforcement is that you don’t have enough African American law enforcement officers to patrol their own areas,” Braun Pruitt said.

Lt. Jennifer Hayes with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said building relationships helps officers patrol the city more effectively. Events like Coffee with a Cop help make that happen.

“Creates more of an open atmosphere between the public and our department where they feel safe and secure, talking to us, sharing information with us and partnering with us to to solve issues and concerns,” Hayes said.

Pruitt said she wants to see more community members build relationships with the people in uniform.

“They’re not just officers, they’re humans, they’re people. When they take the uniforms off, they’re like us, plain civilians,” she said.

Coffee with a Cop took place on Wednesday morning at the Lessie Price Community Center and Wednesday afternoon at Village Café in Woodside Village.

For anyone who may have missed the event but is interested in getting involved, Hayes said Coffee with a Cop is something they try to do several times a year.

