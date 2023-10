AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office responded to the Days Inn on Washington Road to investigate a report of a body.

The coroner arrived around 12:20 p.m. after being called to the location at 3020 Washington Road.

No foul play was suspected, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.