Augusta Rescue Mission plans to open free laundry services to community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two new washers and dryers at Augusta Rescue Mission are about to give some people a fresh start.

The Augusta Rescue Mission is getting ready to open a space for lower-income people and people experiencing homelessness so they’ll be able to wash their laundry.

“We see men who are living in their cars, and they have jobs, but they have nowhere to wash their clothes,” said Chris Jones, executive director at Augusta Rescue Mission. “And they’ll ask us, ‘Can we use your laundry? May I use your laundry space just for today.’ And we realize that that’s happening more and more often. "

The rescue mission decided to make some changes to its laundry rooms.

“We got two new washers, two new dryers, brand new flooring, painted the entire space, and installed the sink,” said Jones.

The rescue mission received $13,000 to make it all happen.

“We received a grant from the Creel Harrison Foundation,” said Jones. “We wrote a grant asking to renovate this room and decided that not only would we get new washers and dryers, but we would also transform this room into a space where maybe we could offer more help to people who need to wash their clothes and their linens.”

It’s something so basic some of us may not think about having.

“We figured if we offer them some laundry services completely at no cost, they can come to do laundry, feel security, and also possibly feel a lot better when they have to go to work or even give them maybe a little bit of assistance in their already limited budgets,” said Jones.

All of the services are free.

“Our goal is that we would supply all detergent, everything they need, all they would need is to bring their dirty clothes, we’ll give them laundry baskets,” said Jones. “We’re starting at two times a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays. We would love to do this every day of the workweek.”

The laundry services will open in a couple of weeks. All you have to do is call, make an appointment, and show up with your laundry.

For more information, visit the Augusta Rescue Mission’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.