Augusta commissioners to tour jail, observe conditions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners will tour the Charles B. Webster Detention Center amidst several reports of jail conditions on Wednesday.

This comes after the topic of conditions within the jail have been addressed during commission several times, the first reports on the living conditions at the detention center started at the beginning of the year.

We’ll continue following this story, and let you know what happens during that tour.

Back in January, when the reports first started, city leaders began planning on how to change the conditions.

We talked to an inmate’s sister then and she told us her family knows firsthand, how much the jail needs those improvements.

