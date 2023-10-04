Angel Tree, Toys for Tots see higher need ahead of holidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots are already starting their campaigns to spread Christmas cheer for those in need.

The Angel Tree program helps families give Christmas gifts to their children and Toys for Tots gives them toys.

It may just be October, but this month is just the start of the hard work both organizations put in to make Christmas happen for families across our area.

With applications already open, they say they’re anticipating a higher need than ever.

Every year, the Angel Tree program shows the joy of giving.

“When you hand them over their bag with their stuff in it, they start weeping,” said Salvation Army Augusta Area Commander, Major Jonathan Raymer.

Last year, they served 300 more families through their Angel Tree program than the year before and this year, they’re expecting even more.

“Gas prices, although going down, are still high. That affects all of us including those that are teetering on the line of being able to stay in their home or not. So we anticipate the need is going to be great,” he said.

It’s the same over at Toys for Tots.

After serving nearly 40,000 children last year, they’re already going through stacks of applications only three days since their launch.

“The need has increased in that age group, from six up to, let’s say, 17. We’re gonna need the community to really, really help us this year,” said Toys for Tots Augusta Coordinator Anne Woods.

The toys they have now are all left over from last year, with box after box to still fill.

If you help fill them, you could be the change in someone’s holiday season.

“It’s very gratifying to be able to bless somebody who can not do anything back for you,” she said.

If you would like to help out with the Angel Tree program, you can begin selecting angels off of the Angel Tree in a few weeks.

How to Adopt An Angel:

Adopt an angel at the following locations: All local Walmart’s Augusta Mall: 3450 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909

Shop for your angel by visiting the Salvation Army’s Walmart Registry

Return your new, unwrapped gifts along with your Angel Tag or Angel Code to the Kroc Center by November 30.

If you’d like to donate to Toys for Tots, you can drop off toys at their warehouse at 1545 15th Street or donate online by December 18.

Click HERE to apply for the Angel Tree Program.

Click HERE for the Toys for Tots application.

