Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on smoky Arkansas highway

From Region 8 News at Six
By Gray News staff and KAIT staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (Gray News/KAIT) - At least two people were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on an Arkansas highway that officials say was caused by low visibility due to smoke from a nearby field fire.

KAIT reports Cindy Murphy, communications director for Arkansas State Police, said as many as 15 vehicles were involved, including four commercial and 11 passenger cars.

Murphy said two deaths had been reported but there was no word on if anyone else was injured.

The pileup led to the closure of U.S. Highway 67 near Cash. Southbound lanes have since reopened, but northbound lanes were still closed as of Tuesday evening.

ASP confirmed a field fire with thick smoke caused low visibility along the highway, leading to the initial crash.

About three helicopters responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Kirkland
Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase
Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta
Augusta crime
Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street
Demonte Smith
Suspect arrested weeks after Aiken County drive-by shooting
Kentavis Jackson
Johnston 17-year-old attempted murder suspect arrested

Latest News

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene Tuesday amid an “active shooter...
Baltimore Police say multiple people shot on campus of Morgan State University
National Night Out in McDuffie County
McDuffie County community joins together to build better relationships
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
The Body Shop Tattoo Parlor and Piercing
Columbia County limits distance between new tattoo parlors