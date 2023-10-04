Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County

Georgia State Patrol
Georgia State Patrol(Georgia State Patrol)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday morning in Burke County.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. on U.S. 25 at Hadden Pond Road north of Waynesboro, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

MORE | Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street

Troopers determined a Cadillac Brougham was traveling north on U.S. 25 when it struck the side of an 18–wheeler that was stopped across both northbound lanes.

The driver of the Cadillac suffered fatal injuries.

Next of kin have not been notified, according to troopers.

A GSP team was at the scene investigating on Wednesday morning, and northbound U.S. 25 was still shut down as of 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Georgia ranks No. 1 state for business for 10th straight year
Kevin Kirkland
Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase
Jonathan Torell Kelly, 34.
Allendale slaying suspect becomes focus of Illinois manhunt
Western Carolina State Fair
Here are the details on fairs in Augusta, Aiken and elsewhere

Latest News

Augusta crime
Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street
Columbia County school bus
Columbia County School District to name Teacher of the Year today
Georgia Cancer Center
Georgia Cancer Center, AU kick-off Here to Win to help cancer patients
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Augusta commissioners to tour jail, observe conditions