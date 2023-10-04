1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed in a traffic accident Wednesday morning in Burke County.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. on U.S. 25 at Hadden Pond Road north of Waynesboro, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers determined a Cadillac Brougham was traveling north on U.S. 25 when it struck the side of an 18–wheeler that was stopped across both northbound lanes.

The driver of the Cadillac suffered fatal injuries.

Next of kin have not been notified, according to troopers.

A GSP team was at the scene investigating on Wednesday morning, and northbound U.S. 25 was still shut down as of 10 a.m.

