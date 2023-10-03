Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman died Tuesday after a shooting in Augusta, authorities said.

At 12:51 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street to investigate a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult female who had been shot at least one time, and she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages, and no further information is available.

The victim is the latest in a wave of violent crime that’s left more than 100 people dead across the CSRA in the past year and a half .

Although Augusta was hit hard early in the surge, the pace had relented in the city in recent weeks – but communities large and small have been affected on both sides of the Savannah River.

Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.