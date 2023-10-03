Submit Photos/Videos
Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street

Augusta crime
Augusta crime(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Remembering the victims: Who’s been killed in CSRA slaying surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman died Tuesday after a shooting in Augusta, authorities said.

At 12:51 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street to investigate a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult female who had been shot at least one time, and she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages, and no further information is available.

The victim is the latest in a wave of violent crime that’s left more than 100 people dead across the CSRA in the past year and a half.

Although Augusta was hit hard early in the surge, the pace had relented in the city in recent weeks – but communities large and small have been affected on both sides of the Savannah River.

Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

MORE | Suspect arrested weeks after Aiken County drive-by shooting

