What you need to know ahead of the Nov. 7 election

By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On November 7, voters in Richmond County, the City of Blythe and the City of Hephzibah will head to the polls to cast a vote in a municipal general and special election.

Registration deadline

Everyone casting a ballot in the municipal general and special election must make changes or updates to their registration by Oct. 10 to be eligible to vote. You can check your registration or register online.

Voting by mail

Applications are being accepted now. You can apply by submitting an absentee ballot request form by clicking HERE. Applications can be mailed to 535 Telfair Street, Suite 500, Augusta, Georgia, 30901, by fax at 706-821-2814 or by email at richmondelections@augustaga.gov.

Voters can also apply by visiting the online absentee portal. The last day to request a ballot is Oct. 27. Voters who cast an absentee ballot by mail do not have to provide a reason for voting by mail.

Officials say to be counted, absentee ballots must be received by the Board of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 7. Ballots will begin being mailed on Oct. 16.

Advance voting

Starting Oct. 16, you can vote in the Linda W. Beazley Community Room in the Municipal Building located at 535 Telfair Street only.

Voting hours will be weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27 and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Beginning Oct. 28, voting will be available in the Linda W. Beazley Community Room, the Charles Evans Community Center, the Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes, and the Warren Road Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the following week Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During advance voting, voters must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification. Voting is not permitted on Nov. 6.

Election day voting

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 7, all polling locations in Richmond County will be open. Voters must report to their assigned precinct to vote. All voters must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification before casting a ballot.

Sample ballots

Visit the Board of Elections website, the My Voter Page or voting sites.

For more information, call the Richmond County Board of Elections Office at 706-821-2340.

