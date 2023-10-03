Submit Photos/Videos
USC Aiken basketball team instills hope in rural S.C. students

By Taylor Martin
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Trenton, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team teamed up with the Edgefield County Youth Empowerment Center to host “Books and Basketball”.

Players read a book and played a game of basketball with students at Douglas Elementary School.

The student-athletes hoped to teach the values of sportsmanship and responsibility and hoped to have a long-lasting impact on the young students.

“As a kid, being a college athlete was definitely one of my biggest goals,” said USCA Women’s Basketball player, Serena Baker.

Now, as she lives out her goal, she gets to instill hope into future generations.

MORE | A.R. Johnson among the latest to be honored on Augusta’s ‘City Walk’

“I hope the kids learn that they really can do anything they set their mind to. I think that kids these days don’t really realize the impact they can make. Just take it one step at a time and if you put your heart to it then you can achieve anything you want,” she said.

It’s what Marcella Edwards was hoping to instill in the students when she created Edgefield County Youth Empowerment Center 12 years ago.

She says events like these help them find purpose.

“If you don’t know the purpose, then nothing else really works for you. We have found out, once they find purpose, that they’re able to pursue their dream and the vision that they have for them,” said Edwards.

For the USC Aiken women’s basketball team, it’s about giving back and learning from the kids even more than what they learn from the team.

MORE | Augusta Partnership for Children kicks off Children’s Week

“My girls learn a lot more than some of the younger kids. You know, they forget that they were once at that point and stage and somebody said something to them to inspire them,” said Head Coach Mark Miller.

Ultimately, they’re hoping to teach students that they can be anything and do anything they set their minds to.

“If we can just touch one person- one little thing- I think it’ll be well worth it,” said Miller.

The Edgefield County Youth Empowerment Center hosts events like this one throughout the year in addition to after-school programs and STEM camps.

If you’d like to learn more or get involved, click HERE.

