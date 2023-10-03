Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Stop killing our loved ones’: Protesters demand Georgia prison reform

Protesters said they feel incarcerated themselves, helpless to ensure the safety of their loved ones.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Quiecy Brooks spent 16 months in a Georgia prison.

He calls it a factory.

“I have known nothing but an endless cycle. An endless cycle of brothers and sisters who go there and come out worse than they were they went,” said Brooks.

Brooks is one of the dozens of people who rallied outside the Georgia Governor’s Mansion on Tuesday afternoon demanding prison reform. Everything from safer living conditions to treatment to addressing staffing shortages and undue violence.

“My son was stabbed and put in the shower and didn’t get medical attention until the next day,” Reshanda Russell, a protestor, said.

Protesters said they feel incarcerated themselves, helpless to ensure the safety of their loved ones.

“I’m my son’s voice, you can see. I have to be his voice. Because he doesn’t have a voice to them,” she said.

The group wants Gov. Brian Kemp to make exhaustive changes both in Georgia’s prisons and beyond its walls to stop the revolving door.

“No matter where you are on the political spectrum, we are better people than the way those people are treated,” David Paul, another protestor, said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Georgia ranks No. 1 state for business for 10th straight year
Jonathan Torell Kelly, 34.
Allendale slaying suspect becomes focus of Illinois manhunt
Kevin Kirkland
Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase
Western Carolina State Fair
Here are the details on fairs in Augusta, Aiken and elsewhere

Latest News

A log truck overturned Wednesday morning at Mike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Parkway in...
On the scene of overturned log truck in south Augusta
Oct. 4 is National Coffee with a Cop Day, and the Aiken Department of Public Safety gave the...
Coffee with a Cop builds relationships between Aiken police, public
First Alert Weather Extra: Saltwater in the Mississippi River, flash flooding in India
The coroner was called to the Days Inn on Washington Road.
Body discovered at Days Inn on Washington Road
A log truck overturned Wednesday morning at Hike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Parkway in...
Overturned truck spills logs all over the road in Augusta