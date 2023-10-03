South Carolina loosens rules on hospital expansions, services

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - State leaders believe a new law will make health care more accessible and affordable for South Carolinians.

It repeals what’s known as the “Certificate of Need” process – something more than a dozen other states had already done.

Previously, if someone wanted to build or expand a hospital – or even if a facility wanted to purchase expensive medical equipment, like an MRI machine – they had to get permission from the state, through the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Health care providers already in that area could then try to block those plans.

This new law gets rid of that process.

“This is a tremendous day for patients all across the state of South Carolina,” said state Sen. Wes Climer, R-York. “As a consequence of repealing certificate of need, they will have more choices. They will have lower costs.”

Gov. Henry McMaster held a bill-signing ceremony on Tuesday for the new law – for which most provisions are already in place – and no longer require state approval.

That includes building new ambulatory surgery centers and doctor’s offices, repealing equipment caps for hospitals moving a hospital to a new facility in the same county as its current one, without increasing the number of beds.

It also allows new hospitals to be built in the eight counties that currently don’t have one – without needing DHEC’s sign-off.

The law temporarily keeps in place the current approval requirement in place to build new hospitals in counties that already have them – but that will also be repealed in January of 2027.

Nursing homes that want to build or expand do have get state permission. That requirement remains in place – because of federal regulations surrounding nursing homes.

“There are opportunities which will be available to physicians and others throughout the state to increase medical care,” said Dr. Bruce Snyder, a Greenville vascular surgeon. “For your cardiologist or orthopedic surgeon to be able to invest in freestanding centers, to be able to order tests through systems that they are able to control, maximize productivity, I think it’s very obvious that it’ll increase the care.”

The governor officially signed this into law in mid-May.

Since then, plans have already moved forward in some parts of South Carolina to start building new hospitals.

