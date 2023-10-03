‘Silent Witness’ ceremony honors S.C. domestic violence victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina paid tribute Tuesday morning to the 36 women and men who died in 2022 as a result of domestic violence – including two from Aiken County and one from Saluda County.

The 26th annual Silent Witness Ceremony also brings attention to one of the state’s “major public health and criminal concerns,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, Wilson read the names of 29 women and seven men across the state who died as a result of domestic violence over the previous year.

Family members carried life-size silhouettes representing their loved one and a bell was rung for each. An additional 37th silhouette represents potential unknown victims.

The names included Rosa Salguero-Landaverde, 33, of Aiken County, and Lacey Toole, 34, also of Aiken County, as well as Patricia Perry, 49, Saluda County.

Salguero-Landaverde died in a murder-suicide on June 2, 2022, in the 3800 block of Summerhill Avenue . The investigation determined that her husband, 37-year-old Yona Vargas, shot Salguero-Landaverde before taking his own life.

Toole was killed that same week in the 100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville . The investigation determined that after a domestic incident, Toole was shot by her boyfriend, John Williams, who then turned a gun on himself.

Perry was killed in another murder-suicide on Dec. 27, 2022, at a mobile home on Long Cane Road . Authorities determined she was shot by her husband, James Perry, who then killed himself.

The Attorney General’s Office listed these other names for Tuesday’s ceremony:

Mary Jo McIntyre , 24, Anderson County

Rebecca Sorrow , 71, Anderson County

Kalila Heyward-Saunders , 22, Beaufort County

Tamara Glover , 21, Berkeley County

Teresa Jenkins , 29, Charleston County

Megan Rich , 41, Charleston County

Sandra Stenersen , 41, Charleston County

Deirdre Holmes , 52, Colleton County

Ozell McClain , 69, Darlington County

Linda Peets , 75, Dorchester County

Tamika Monique McGray , 47, Florence County

Taylor McFadden Robinson , 29, Florence County

Natasha Middleton , 44, Georgetown County

Emily Richitelli , 30, Georgetown County

Doris Howell , 79, Greenville County

Curtavious Smith , 24, Greenville County

Clarrissa Winchester , 22, Greenville County

Teresa Ellis , 60, Greenwood County

Deerica Fisher , 21, Horry County

Betzabeth Xolta Meza , 26, Horry County

Christy Rozier , 34, Lancaster County

Terry Chermak , 49, Laurens County

Sabrina Jackson , 34, Lexington County

Reggie Ford , 43, Marion County

Janice Pryer , 54, Marlboro County

Terrance Boyd , 43, Oconee County

Kennedy Drayton , 31, Pickens County

Brenda Coker , 72, Richland County

Michelle Hayes , 51, Richland County

Narada Davis , 42, Spartanburg County

Donna Long , 21, Spartanburg County

Shantell Reynolds , 47, Sumter County

Stanley Jones, 33 years old, Union County

The Violence Policy Center ranked South Carolina 23rd in the nation in the rate of men killing women in a report last year, based on 2020 data. That report marked the second time in two decades that South Carolina had not been in the top 10 in their report, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

