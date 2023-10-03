‘Silent Witness’ ceremony honors S.C. domestic violence victims
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina paid tribute Tuesday morning to the 36 women and men who died in 2022 as a result of domestic violence – including two from Aiken County and one from Saluda County.
The 26th annual Silent Witness Ceremony also brings attention to one of the state’s “major public health and criminal concerns,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.
During Tuesday’s ceremony, Wilson read the names of 29 women and seven men across the state who died as a result of domestic violence over the previous year.
Family members carried life-size silhouettes representing their loved one and a bell was rung for each. An additional 37th silhouette represents potential unknown victims.
The names included Rosa Salguero-Landaverde, 33, of Aiken County, and Lacey Toole, 34, also of Aiken County, as well as Patricia Perry, 49, Saluda County.
Salguero-Landaverde died in a murder-suicide on June 2, 2022, in the 3800 block of Summerhill Avenue. The investigation determined that her husband, 37-year-old Yona Vargas, shot Salguero-Landaverde before taking his own life.
Toole was killed that same week in the 100 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville. The investigation determined that after a domestic incident, Toole was shot by her boyfriend, John Williams, who then turned a gun on himself.
Perry was killed in another murder-suicide on Dec. 27, 2022, at a mobile home on Long Cane Road. Authorities determined she was shot by her husband, James Perry, who then killed himself.
The Attorney General’s Office listed these other names for Tuesday’s ceremony:
- Mary Jo McIntyre, 24, Anderson County
- Rebecca Sorrow, 71, Anderson County
- Kalila Heyward-Saunders, 22, Beaufort County
- Tamara Glover, 21, Berkeley County
- Teresa Jenkins, 29, Charleston County
- Megan Rich, 41, Charleston County
- Sandra Stenersen, 41, Charleston County
- Deirdre Holmes, 52, Colleton County
- Ozell McClain, 69, Darlington County
- Linda Peets, 75, Dorchester County
- Tamika Monique McGray, 47, Florence County
- Taylor McFadden Robinson, 29, Florence County
- Natasha Middleton, 44, Georgetown County
- Emily Richitelli, 30, Georgetown County
- Doris Howell, 79, Greenville County
- Curtavious Smith, 24, Greenville County
- Clarrissa Winchester, 22, Greenville County
- Teresa Ellis, 60, Greenwood County
- Deerica Fisher, 21, Horry County
- Betzabeth Xolta Meza, 26, Horry County
- Christy Rozier, 34, Lancaster County
- Terry Chermak, 49, Laurens County
- Sabrina Jackson, 34, Lexington County
- Reggie Ford, 43, Marion County
- Janice Pryer, 54, Marlboro County
- Terrance Boyd, 43, Oconee County
- Kennedy Drayton, 31, Pickens County
- Brenda Coker, 72, Richland County
- Michelle Hayes, 51, Richland County
- Narada Davis, 42, Spartanburg County
- Donna Long, 21, Spartanburg County
- Shantell Reynolds, 47, Sumter County
- Stanley Jones, 33 years old, Union County
The Violence Policy Center ranked South Carolina 23rd in the nation in the rate of men killing women in a report last year, based on 2020 data. That report marked the second time in two decades that South Carolina had not been in the top 10 in their report, according to a release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
