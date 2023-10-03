In appeal, Sammie Sias fights to get out of federal prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Convicted felon and former Augusta Commission member Sammie Sias has filed an appeal after being sentenced to prison for destroying records in a federal investigation.

Sias is currently serving his three-year prison sentence. In July 2022, Sias was found guilty in July after a four-day federal trial and faced up to 20 years in prison.

In documents filed with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Sias is claiming the government did not present sufficient evidence for the alleged crimes.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

It also clams that his defense counsel was ineffective.

Back in July of last year, FBI computer experts testified that Sias deleted 7,000 files from a laptop computer in his possession that belonged to the Jamestown Community Center.

In the newly filed documents, he is alleging that during cross-examination, the computer experts claimed a shadow copy of the files were still on the computer – yet no one asked for it to be restored.

His former lawyers failed to turn over a USB thumb drive that also had files on it.

The appeal alleged that if it had been turned over, Sias would have never been convicted.

Sias was sentenced to three years in federal prison and had 62 days to turn himself in. Those 62 days ended Aug. 21, and he was sent to Federal Correctional Institution Williamsburg in Salters, S.C.

The judge also ordered Sias to pay a $5,000 fine and to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

One appeal was already denied before his sentencing .

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.