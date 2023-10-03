Richmond County ‘armed and dangerous’ teen arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old is in jail after Richmond County deputies were searching for the teen considered armed and dangerous, deputies say.

Steven Noah Cliett was wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened on the 1900 Block of Walker Street on Sept. 22, according to the agency.

According to inmate bookings, Cliett was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Monday. He is charged with aggravated assault.

We previously reported Cliett was last seen on the 1900 Block of Walker Street at the time of the incident.

