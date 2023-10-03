Submit Photos/Videos
Reopening date set for McDuffie County pet shelter

By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Animal Shelter has had some past problems, but the shelter is officially ready to reopen.

The McDuffie County Animal Shelter officials say after working with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the shelter passed the opening inspections.

The shelter plans to have animals available for adoption and, on an appointment-only basis, drop-offs starting Oct. 9.

According to officials, the shelter is not accepting any out-of-county surrenders.

“We look forward to meeting the needs of every member of our community, especially the furry ones,” the shelter said in a statement on Facebook.

Educating the community, proper housing for pets, a spay and neuter program, and foster care program are at the top of the priority list for Micayla McClain, the new director.

In Augusta, a grand jury met and issued only some general recommendations, but no charges.

After fighting allegations of abuse and neglect, the shelter hired a new director, who resigned four months into the job.

