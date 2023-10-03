Submit Photos/Videos
New historic monument unveiled honoring A.R. Johnson

A.R. Johnson
A.R. Johnson(A.R. Johnson's website)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new historic monument will be unveiled honoring local educator A.R. Johnson on Tuesday.

MORE | Progress, performance land local schools on notable Ga. lists

According to the Richmond County School District, Johnson was a well-known educator.

The school, A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School, was named after him in 1937.

In 1980, it became a magnet school.

This ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. in front of the A.R. Johnson Magnet School, located at 1324 Laney Walker Boulevard in Augusta.

