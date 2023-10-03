New historic monument unveiled honoring A.R. Johnson
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new historic monument will be unveiled honoring local educator A.R. Johnson on Tuesday.
According to the Richmond County School District, Johnson was a well-known educator.
The school, A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School, was named after him in 1937.
In 1980, it became a magnet school.
This ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. in front of the A.R. Johnson Magnet School, located at 1324 Laney Walker Boulevard in Augusta.
