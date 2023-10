NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The New Ellenton Police Chief, Shawn Middleton, has resigned over the weekend.

According to the City of New Ellenton, Sergeant Solomon has been appointed as Interim Chief of the New Ellenton Police Department.

News 12 has reached out to learn more information.

