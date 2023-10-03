Submit Photos/Videos
New all-way stop coming to intersection in Windsor

Cars traveling from all directions through this intersection must stop, SCDOT says.
Cars traveling from all directions through this intersection must stop, SCDOT says.(Mark Cone)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced a two-way stop will change to an all-way stop in Aiken County.

The intersection of Mt. Beulah Road, S-2-54, and Old Barnwell Road, S-2-113, in Windsor will change on Oct. 4.

Cars traveling from all directions through this intersection must stop, officials say.

SCDOT to install an all-way stop at Mt. Beulah Road and Old Barnwell Road.
SCDOT to install an all-way stop at Mt. Beulah Road and Old Barnwell Road.(SCDOT)

Signage has been posted at the intersection, notifying the public of the change. Drivers are encouraged to use caution as the public adjusts to the new pattern.

