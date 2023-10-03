Submit Photos/Videos
Medical students open dermatology clinic for those without insurance

Augusta Free Dermatology Clinic
Augusta Free Dermatology Clinic(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Free Dermatology Clinic is powered by young people looking to help their community.

It is open every other month on the first Monday of that month from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Centro Medico on Merry Street.

A group of medical students from the Medical College of Georgia have come together to provide services to those in the CSRA, especially for those without insurance.

“I don’t think dermatology is a service that people jump to when they fully need it at first. I think it’s something that is a big luxury for people to have and be able to afford. So, we wanted to be able to provide for patients that are under or uninsured,” said Mitchell Hanson, president of the clinic.

Along with not having insurance, patients also have to be under the federal poverty line to qualify for the service.

Services include a free annual bodily screen exam, biopsies in some circumstances, spot examinations, evaluation of rashes, and prescriptions.

