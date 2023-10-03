Submit Photos/Videos
Kemp to make major economic announcement this afternoon

By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he’ll make a “major economic announcement” Tuesday afternoon.

It’s unclear what that will be, but News 12 will be streaming the announcement right here.

It will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The news conference will include First lady Marty Kemp, state Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, legislators and economic developers.

It comes a day after Kemp launched a new tort reform effort in the Peach State and three weeks after he announced the suspension of the state’s gas tax in what he called an effort to give consumers a break from inflation.

