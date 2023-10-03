Harrisburg neighbors continue growing battle with high grass

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High grass and other maintenance problems are still big issues for some neighbors in the Harrisburg area.

“It’s something we have to deal with all the time,” said Rebecca Birchfield, who lives in Harrisburg. “I mean, this gets overgrown, really, really bad.”

It’s a neighbor she doesn’t want living next door to her.

Megan Alig said: “I wouldn’t let my dogs live in that building, let alone people.”

Alig owns a catering business near Birchfield. Both are complaining about the house in between them.

“I mean look around and walk down all these streets,” said Alig. “It’s just a mess.”

Code Enforcement tells us they’ve received complaints about overgrowth and property maintenance in Harrisburg. They added there are 10 addresses with active violations on Eve Street, Battle Row, and Crawford Avenue.

“I know it’s an issue with so much complexity, but I have a feeling that most of the department heads are probably smart enough to find a solution to this if they’d all sit down and work together to try and get it fixed,” said Phillip Williams, who lives in Harrisburg.

Code Enforcement says property owners can be slow to comply due to their property, vacant property, and rental property.

We asked if renters are held to a different standard. Code Enforcement says the regulations are all the same, but it can take longer to contact the responsible party when it’s a rental property but the owner is always the responsible party.

“If they continue to fail to identify and get the homeowner to act, then the property just continues to grow up and is an eyesore and detracts from everybody’s property values,” said Williams.

Birchfield said: “I know what it can be. I know what the pictures look like. I’ve heard the stories of what this was like, what kind of community this was at one time and it can be that again.”

Code Enforcement says they’ve brought in new staff, including three officers, so they are streamlining processes to include follow-up and citation issuance.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.