Grant Me Hope: Karma is hoping for a family that’s a good fit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to 14-year-old Karma.

“I like self-care, like I like to get my hair done. I like to get my nails done,” she said. “I like clothes and I like shoes. I like to journal.”

The ninth-grader said her teachers make her education interactive and fun.

“I wanna be a travel nurse,” she said. “I just like the thought of being able to, like if somebody comes into the emergency room and they’re like, ‘Oh, I need this, this, this, this, this. Like it just comes to your head and you could be able to diagnose and help people and then you just get to travel around the world.”

Meeting people and seeing different things are fascinating to her. Plus she likes to help people.

As far as a perfect family for her, “I’m OK with, like, mom and dad, siblings, maybe younger or maybe older,” she said.

“Adoption means to me, taking like somebody else under your wing and saying, ‘Hey, I understand what you’re going through and I want to help you, and I want you to be able to live the life that you can have,’” she said. “I just hope that wherever I go that it would be a nice fit for me because I’ve been in and out of foster care since I was 2 years old.”

To inquire about Karma, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.