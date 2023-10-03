Submit Photos/Videos
Ga., S.C. drivers see drop in gas prices 3 weeks straight

Ga., S.C. gas price average update
Ga., S.C. gas price average update(Pexels)
By Macy Neal
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas price averages in Georgia and South Carolina have dropped six cents over the past week, according to AAA.

On Tuesday, Georgia’s average gas price was $3.23 per gallon, down six cents from a week ago. However, Tuesday’s average is six cents higher than the price a year ago.

South Carolina prices decreased slightly over the past week, averaging $3.30 on Tuesday, down six cents from last week.

Today’s prices in Augusta are averaging $3.18 per gallon, down from $3.23 a week earlier, while in Aiken and Edgefield counties average dropped seven cents to $3.31.

For the second week straight, the nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen.

“Most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices. We’re likely to see nearly the entire country see gasoline prices trend lower in the week ahead. You could say Christmas is coming early,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The current national average went down four cents over the past week, to $3.80 per gallon; making that the same price as a year ago.

