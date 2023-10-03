Submit Photos/Videos
Explore the tomb of King Tut in new immersive exhibition in Doraville

The exhibit includes more than one thousand objects, graphics, movies, and an audio guide.
A new immersive exhibit in Doraville is giving visitors the opportunity to see King Tut’s tomb up close.
By Don Shipman
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new immersive exhibit in Doraville is giving visitors the opportunity to see King Tut’s tomb up close.

The exhibit, Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures, showcases reproductions of burial treasures of the Pharaoh’s tomb in the Egyptian Valley of the Kings.

The executive producer at the Exhibition Hub Art Center in Doraville where Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures is being shown, calls the exhibit an immersive experience. It includes more than 1,000 objects, graphics, movies, and an audio guide.

“This is a chance to go back in time to some of the origins of civilization,” said John Zaller, Executive Producer at Exhibition Hub. “It’s a wonderful, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The idea is to transport guests to ancient Egypt and shed light on the life and afterlife of the famed pharaoh. Visitors who’ve walked through the exhibit call it awe-inspiring.”

“When you consider what the Egyptians buried their king with, and every single object you see here served a purpose in his afterlife. So, you have shrines that enclose, the sarcophagus that enclosed the coffin, and of course, all gold. The innermost one is 423 pounds of gold,” said Dr. Melinda Hartwig, Special Advisor to Tutankhamun.

You can check out Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures at the Exhibition Hub Art Center in Doraville through the end of the year. You can find ticket information here.

