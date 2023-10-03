Submit Photos/Videos
Emanuel County gets $102K grant for solar energy project

By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A $102,009 federal grant for Emanuel County will pay for a solar energy system for a rural small business specializing in equipment manufacturing.

This project will produce 163,311 kilowatt hours per year, which is enough electricity to power 15 homes, and will save $27,412 a year, according to an announcement of the grant by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

MORE | Amazon powers CSRA jobs with its Georgia solar projects

“These latest investments in Emanuel County and across Georgia will help our rural communities adopt energy-efficient systems designed to save them money and better protect our planet and its resources,” Warnock said. “Our rural communities are the heart of our state and too often get left behind when it comes to federal funding, so I’m deeply committed to continuing my work in Washington to reverse that trend in Georgia.”

The money was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided $2 billion to the Rural Energy for America Program for renewable energy systems and energy-efficiency improvement grants for agricultural producers and rural small business owners.

Warnock says with the infusion of funds from the act, local communities will see greater federal support to cover the cost of energy-efficiency projects.

MORE | Kemp makes major economic announcement this afternoon

