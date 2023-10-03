Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry and sunny conditions are on tap for the work week. A stronger cold front will move through this weekend - not much rain, but it will knock temperatures down below average.

Clear skies this evening into tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s by early Tuesday. Winds will be calm overnight. Sunny skies and seasonal highs in the low to mid-80s Tuesday afternoon.

No real changes are anticipated for the upcoming workweek, as high pressure remains anchored to our north bringing very dry air into our region. Mornings will be on the cool side with lows in the middle to upper 50s Tuesday through Friday. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

We are watching for a cold front to move in this weekend that could bring the coolest temperatures of the early fall season the week of Oct. 8-14. Morning lows look to be near the 40s Sunday morning through early next week. This frontal passage looks to be dry. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.