Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Crews make big progress in Bell Auditorium renovations

Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium(wrdw)
By Hallie Turner
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are making a lot of progress on the Bell Auditorium renovations, and we take a first look at what the future of the Bell will look like.

When construction began on the Bell, there was one goal in mind: to merge the building with the James Brown Arena in a way that would preserve some of Augusta’s history, while putting the city on the map as an unforgettable place for entertainment.

“One of the things that I remind people is we have the Bell and we have the JBA. We’re not building something that’s never been here. So this building is running in the black. This is something that the community has supported,” said Ryan Mahoney, a consultant for the Augusta Coliseum Authority.

But they say renovations to the Bell Auditorium are a requirement to keep money flowing and artists booked.

It’s phase one.

MORE | A.R. Johnson among the latest to be honored on Augusta’s ‘City Walk’

Vice Chairman for the Coliseum Authority, Brad Usry, said: “When you’re looking from 7th Street, with the windows it’s going to look like a curtain is open. It’s going to be brick, when you go inside it’s gonna be a 30-foot red velvet drape.”

They are also adding nearly double the amount of toilets for bathrooms, a new elevator for artists, and more. All without tearing the building down.

“Again, keeping history, but also modernizing and giving us the modern conveniences we need,” said Usry.

But officials are still looking for more ways to expand entertainment in Augusta.

Phase two of that plan involves the James Brown Arena.

MORE | Augusta Riverwalk to be renamed after former mayor

Mahoney said: “A landmark project like this, the new arena, the Bell, it’s something that’s going to be here for decades and decades. I mean, we’re standing in a building that’s older than me. As you can see, it really hasn’t withstood the test of time. I think you have to plan 30 to 40 years in advance.”

The future of a new James Brown Arena hinges on voters in November.

On the ballot, Richmond County voters in November is something called C-splost. It’s a temporary half-penny sales tax that anybody spending money in Richmond County would pay on certain items.

That money would fund a new James Brown Arena.

If approved, that arena would have more than 10,000 seats, some green space, a roof terrace, and a lobby that connects to the Bell Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Kirkland
Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase
Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta
Demonte Smith
Suspect arrested weeks after Aiken County drive-by shooting
A man is recovering after being stabbed around 10:40 a.m., Saturday September 30, according to...
Man sent to hospital after stabbing on Broad Street
Kentavis Jackson
Johnston 17-year-old attempted murder suspect arrested

Latest News

What the Tech: What happens if you forget your Facebook password?
Steven Noah Cliett, 17.
Augusta 17-year-old arrested, accused of stabbing his dad
Police pursuits
I-TEAM: A deeper look into deadly police pursuits
This is 14-year-old Karma.
Grant Me Hope: Karma is hoping for a family that’s a good fit
News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for...
Grant Me Hope: Meet Karma, who needs a family