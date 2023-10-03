Crews make big progress in Bell Auditorium renovations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are making a lot of progress on the Bell Auditorium renovations, and we take a first look at what the future of the Bell will look like.

When construction began on the Bell, there was one goal in mind: to merge the building with the James Brown Arena in a way that would preserve some of Augusta’s history, while putting the city on the map as an unforgettable place for entertainment.

“One of the things that I remind people is we have the Bell and we have the JBA. We’re not building something that’s never been here. So this building is running in the black. This is something that the community has supported,” said Ryan Mahoney, a consultant for the Augusta Coliseum Authority.

But they say renovations to the Bell Auditorium are a requirement to keep money flowing and artists booked.

It’s phase one.

Vice Chairman for the Coliseum Authority, Brad Usry, said: “When you’re looking from 7th Street, with the windows it’s going to look like a curtain is open. It’s going to be brick, when you go inside it’s gonna be a 30-foot red velvet drape.”

They are also adding nearly double the amount of toilets for bathrooms, a new elevator for artists, and more. All without tearing the building down.

“Again, keeping history, but also modernizing and giving us the modern conveniences we need,” said Usry.

But officials are still looking for more ways to expand entertainment in Augusta.

Phase two of that plan involves the James Brown Arena.

Mahoney said: “A landmark project like this, the new arena, the Bell, it’s something that’s going to be here for decades and decades. I mean, we’re standing in a building that’s older than me. As you can see, it really hasn’t withstood the test of time. I think you have to plan 30 to 40 years in advance.”

The future of a new James Brown Arena hinges on voters in November.

On the ballot, Richmond County voters in November is something called C-splost. It’s a temporary half-penny sales tax that anybody spending money in Richmond County would pay on certain items.

That money would fund a new James Brown Arena.

If approved, that arena would have more than 10,000 seats, some green space, a roof terrace, and a lobby that connects to the Bell Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.