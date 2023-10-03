Burke County schools announce 2023 Teacher of the Year

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Public School System announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year on Friday.

Laurie Dickey-Billings, a kindergarten teacher at Waynesboro Primary School has received this years award.

She believes in growing, learning and having fun doing it.

Dickey-Billings will go on to represent Burke County in the Georgia Teacher of the Year Program.

On Friday, all of the finalists were recognized, and the Dickey-Billings was named during halftime of the Burke County Bears and WACO Yellow Jackets football game.

The Burke County Public School System announced five finalists to be considered for this years award.

The 2023 teacher of the year finalists also included: Sonya Lane of S.G.A. Elementary, Vilencia Leslie of Blakeney Elementary, Merritt King of Burke County High and Tra Derricotte of Burke County Middle.

