Augusta leaders vote on Riverwalk renaming

Augusta Riverwalk
Augusta Riverwalk(wrdw)
By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Commissioner’s are meeting at the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber for a number of issues at Tuesday’s Commission meeting, the biggest concerning renaming Augusta’s Riverwalk.

A few months ago, the son of Former Augusta Mayor McIntyre submitted a petition to rename Augusta’s Riverwalk after his father.

McIntyre Sr. was convicted of extortion and left office, but people still think he should be honored as the man who came up with the idea.

He is Augusta’s first black mayor, and the man some believe should be honored for starting one of Augusta’s most popular year-round attractions.

Through multiple hearings, it’s an issue that has been knocked down multiple committee and commission meetings, including last month’s commission meeting on September 19.

This has split leadership down the middle in the past, with Commissioners Smith-McKnight, Frantom, and Guilfoyle openly weighing against the renaming, and Commissioners Johnson and Scott pushing for the renaming.

Other issues on today’s commission agenda:

  • $25,000 for a one-year panhandling campaign that aims to educate the public on different non-profits to donate to, rather than giving money out to panhandlers on the street.
  • The Administrator’s Office is tasking every Augusta-Richmond County department to come back with a Service Level Agreement (SLA) for every service available, following complaints on delayed and elongated services.
  • Engineering will be discussing an emergency purchase of $94,000 worth of waste wheel barrels, following a high demand from residents and a short supply.
  • The Augusta Economic Development Authority (AEDA) is looking for approval in $12 million of SPLOST 8 funds for industrial and retail recruitment.
  • Leaders approved an honorary naming designation of Frank Yerby Street to Hall Street.
  • Commissioner Smith-McKnight is looking for funding to replace the entire irrigation system along Henry Street.
  • Engineering wants to approve a 3-year contract to an LLC for tree-management and removal.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

