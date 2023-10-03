Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

AU hosts job fair today; check out upcoming hiring events

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By Macy Neal
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is hosting a career fair to hire for nearly a dozen of different positions on Tuesday.

they’re looking for candidates for nearly a dozen different positions, including: administrative and dental assistants, environmental services techs, financial aid counselors, and groundskeepers.

They’re also looking for human resources, information technology, nursing, police, research and student health candidates.

It’s happening from 2 to 4 p.m. at Goodwill on Washington Road in Augusta.

MORE | Meet Oakley: Aiken Department of Public Safety’s newest employee

Coming up

The Richmond County School System will host a transportation job fair for those interested in bus driver, bus attendant or mechanic positions. The event will be held at the Transportation Department, at 2950 Mike Padgett Highway.

The school system provides extensive Commercial Driver’s License training for qualified bus driver candidates. No experience is necessary. You can also apply online if you can’t make the fair.

  • October 6 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Kirkland
Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase
Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta
A man is recovering after being stabbed around 10:40 a.m., Saturday September 30, according to...
Man sent to hospital after stabbing on Broad Street
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer killed by inmate at Smith State Prison
Kentavis Jackson
Johnston 17-year-old attempted murder suspect arrested

Latest News

A.R. Johnson
New historic monument unveiled honoring A.R. Johnson
Kevin Kirkland
Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Oct. 3
Handcuffs
New Augusta program offers hope for past offenders