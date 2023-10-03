AU hosts job fair today; check out upcoming hiring events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is hosting a career fair to hire for nearly a dozen of different positions on Tuesday.

they’re looking for candidates for nearly a dozen different positions, including: administrative and dental assistants, environmental services techs, financial aid counselors, and groundskeepers.

They’re also looking for human resources, information technology, nursing, police, research and student health candidates.

It’s happening from 2 to 4 p.m. at Goodwill on Washington Road in Augusta.

Coming up

The Richmond County School System will host a transportation job fair for those interested in bus driver, bus attendant or mechanic positions. The event will be held at the Transportation Department, at 2950 Mike Padgett Highway.

The school system provides extensive Commercial Driver’s License training for qualified bus driver candidates. No experience is necessary. You can also apply online if you can’t make the fair.

October 6 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.