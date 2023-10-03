Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Atlanta Braves hold open practices ahead of playoffs

By Daniel Booth and Alyssa Lyons
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s time for post season playoffs when it comes to major league baseball, and you can’t mention that without mentioning the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves are hosting open practices ahead of the National League Division Series this weekend.

America’s team is practicing at Truist Park in Atlanta.

We were live at Truist Park as the Braves got ready.

MORE | Evans boy, 79 others make 2024 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Kirkland
Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase
Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta
Demonte Smith
Suspect arrested weeks after Aiken County drive-by shooting
A man is recovering after being stabbed around 10:40 a.m., Saturday September 30, according to...
Man sent to hospital after stabbing on Broad Street
Kentavis Jackson
Johnston 17-year-old attempted murder suspect arrested

Latest News

The Atlanta Braves prepare for another postseason run
Braves playoff preview
Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals
Evans boy, 79 others make 2024 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
The GHSA says students are not allowed to use any of the school’s branding. That includes the...
Georgia high school student-athletes can now profit on NIL deals
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hits a solo home run in the ninth inning of a...
Braves tie season record with 307 homers as Ozuna hits pair in 10-9 loss to Nationals