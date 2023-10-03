A.R. Johnson among the latest to be honored on Augusta’s ‘City Walk’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s City Walk features monuments dedicated to African Americans who made significant contributions to our community.

The newest one was unveiled today in front of A.R. Johnson Magnet School and honors the school’s namesake.

According to Dr. Emily Driggers, principal of the school, this new addition started as curiosity among students.

“The students came to me and they said, ‘We can’t google who is A.R. Johnson, who is the namesake of the school.’ So I did a little bit of research and they were absolutely right. You can’t google and find out who Augustus Roberson Johnson was,” said Driggers. So she reached out the Augusta African American Historical Societ, which shared a wealth of knowledge.

Students then decided they wanted to sell lemonade and candy grams to add it to the City Walk.

“Students wanted to carry on raising some funds for this monument along Laney Walker, they explained to me that the monument had been run over and demolished by a car,” said Driggers.

It’s a full circle moment as Augustus Roberson Johnson was an educator and a civic leader.

“He was one of the first African Americans to pay for the state school funds and to be certified as a public school teacher, post Civil War,” said Corey Rogers. president of the Augusta African American Historical Society.

With this, A.R. Johnson joins 26 other prominent African Americans featured on Augusta’s City Walk.

“We have looked at these individuals who are very significant to our area, and the monuments pay tribute to their exploits. It allows people to understand the importance and uniqueness of Augusta culture. Our history and culture is second to none,” said Rogers.

It’s a walk honoring those who paved the way for the students who helped make honoring A.R. Johnson happen.

“These young people are really into civic engagement, cultural engagement, and it gives them an idea of what their community is all about,” said Rogers.

“It’s so very, very vital that we carry on the tradition that we know our history, so that we can make that positive impact in our community.” It’s an impact that will now live on forever.

Rogers says he is overjoyed that these students took an interest in making this happen.

He encourages everyone watching right now to support the next two monuments they have in the works and take a walk and see those honored along Laney Walker Boulevard.

