Allendale slaying suspect becomes focus of Illinois manhunt

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accused homicide suspect wanted in Allendale County is at the center of an Illinois manhunt after a Monday night traffic stop, WTHI reports.

In August, the Allendale Police Department said 34-year-old Jonathan Torell Kelly was wanted on multiple counts, including homicide and kidnapping.

This stems from an incident on Aug. 13, when officers responded to Bluff Road and Sam Street for a 911 call of shots fired.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says it started with a traffic stop in Lawrenceville around 7:35 p.m. on Monday, according to WTHI.

Kelly allegedly took off and WTHI reports the search took officers outside of Lawrenceville city limits.

Several surrounding agencies assisted in the search with a drone. Illinois officials say Kelly has friends and family in the area.

Kelly is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on Kelly or his whereabouts, contact 803-584-8153, anonymously at 803-584-2178 or email AT@allendalepolice.com.

