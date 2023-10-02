Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Use the App of the Day to save recipes

If you find a recipe you want to try on TikTok, tap the share icon and select SAMSUNG Food to...
If you find a recipe you want to try on TikTok, tap the share icon and select SAMSUNG Food to add it to your saved recipes.(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you love to cook like we do, you probably search for recipes on your smartphone, tablet, and computer.

What do you do when you find one you want to try? Where do you save it so you can find it later?

We used to bookmark recipes, which left us with pages and pages of links. We tried copying and pasting them into Evernote and Google Docs, but that wasn’t very satisfying either.

We know some people who print out recipes and keep them in old cookbooks. None of that works really well.

There’s an app for that. It’s called SAMSUNG Food.

MORE | What the Tech: How much storage should you have?

Formerly known as “Whisk”, this cooking app makes it easy to clip recipes from any source and store them in one place for later.

The other night we searched on my computer for a recipe for nachos. Of course, there were hundreds posted somewhere online.

We found nacho recipes on Pinterest, The New York Times, dozens of websites devoted to food, and dozens of others on TikTok. Using SAMSUNG Food, we just tapped on an icon representing a browser extension that we placed next to the address bar in Google Chrome.

That one tap added the recipe to my SAMSUNG Food app so I could refer to it later. The app displays the ingredients, steps, servings, and directions along with a photo clipped from the website where we found it.

If you find a recipe you want to try on TikTok, tap the share icon and select SAMSUNG Food to add it to your saved recipes.

MORE | What the Tech: Nationwide emergency alert planned for Oct. 4

SAMSUNG Food has its own recipes and you can search for any meal, occasion, or dietary restriction.

You can also change the number of servings, and the app computes a refreshed list of ingredients and how much you’ll need.

Add your own notes or any changes. If you find a chef you want to follow you can do that too within the SAMSUNG Food app.

You can also add ingredients for the recipe to a shopping cart, and when you get to the supermarket, all of those ingredients are displayed in categories.

All the produce is in one place, so you won’t find yourself backtracking down the grocery store aisles. Whisk was our go-to cooking and recipe app and thankfully, all of oursaved recipes are still in my SAMSUNG Food cookbook.

It might not be the only cooking app on your phone but for organizing recipes you find elsewhere, it’s a huge helper in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering after being stabbed around 10:40 a.m., Saturday September 30, according to...
Man sent to hospital after stabbing on Broad Street
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer killed by inmate at Smith State Prison
An accident is blocking traffic on I-20 Eastbound over Washington Road
4-car accident blocks traffic on I-20 eastbound
Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta
Multiple non-profits coordinated together under GAP Ministries Augusta
‘Take Up the Cause’ helps Augusta nonprofits coordinate

Latest News

Doctor image
MCG students offer free skin care clinic starting today
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
Police chase stolen patrol car through Aiken County before suspect caught
Warrior Alliance hosts veterans health screening event at Augusta Tech.
Warrior Alliance, Augusta Tech host PACT Act health screening
Augusta Partnership for Children kicks off children’s week
Augusta Partnership for Children kicks off children’s week