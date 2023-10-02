What the Tech: Use the App of the Day to save recipes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you love to cook like we do, you probably search for recipes on your smartphone, tablet, and computer.

What do you do when you find one you want to try? Where do you save it so you can find it later?

We used to bookmark recipes, which left us with pages and pages of links. We tried copying and pasting them into Evernote and Google Docs, but that wasn’t very satisfying either.

We know some people who print out recipes and keep them in old cookbooks. None of that works really well.

There’s an app for that. It’s called SAMSUNG Food.

Formerly known as “Whisk”, this cooking app makes it easy to clip recipes from any source and store them in one place for later.

The other night we searched on my computer for a recipe for nachos. Of course, there were hundreds posted somewhere online.

We found nacho recipes on Pinterest, The New York Times, dozens of websites devoted to food, and dozens of others on TikTok. Using SAMSUNG Food, we just tapped on an icon representing a browser extension that we placed next to the address bar in Google Chrome.

That one tap added the recipe to my SAMSUNG Food app so I could refer to it later. The app displays the ingredients, steps, servings, and directions along with a photo clipped from the website where we found it.

If you find a recipe you want to try on TikTok, tap the share icon and select SAMSUNG Food to add it to your saved recipes.

SAMSUNG Food has its own recipes and you can search for any meal, occasion, or dietary restriction.

You can also change the number of servings, and the app computes a refreshed list of ingredients and how much you’ll need.

Add your own notes or any changes. If you find a chef you want to follow you can do that too within the SAMSUNG Food app.

You can also add ingredients for the recipe to a shopping cart, and when you get to the supermarket, all of those ingredients are displayed in categories.

All the produce is in one place, so you won’t find yourself backtracking down the grocery store aisles. Whisk was our go-to cooking and recipe app and thankfully, all of oursaved recipes are still in my SAMSUNG Food cookbook.

It might not be the only cooking app on your phone but for organizing recipes you find elsewhere, it’s a huge helper in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.