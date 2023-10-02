Weather Blog: Do you remember the month of September?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fall is officially here and as we enter the month of October with cooler air let’s pause and take a look back to the month of September.

Below is a table that shows rainfall totals for the entire month of September for select locations. There are a few locations that have a range due to multiple data-collecting sites.

LOCATION RAIN TOTAL AIKEN 1.20″-5.00″ NORTH AUGUSTA 2.26″ - 3.80″ SALLEY 3.29″- 4.33″ MCCORMICK 1.05″ - 2.10″ EVANS 2.19″- 2.55″ BUSH FIELD 5.24″

Below is a chart that shows the highest temperatures recorded through the month of September in the cities selected. The average high temperature at the start of September is around 92° and then drops to the middle 80s.

Max high temperatures for the month ranged from 93° to 96° with most of those temperatures being recorded on the 7th of September.

LOCATION SEPTEMBER MAX HIGH TEMPERATURE DATE OF OCCURRENCE AIKEN 94 SEPTEMBER 7th NORTH AUGUSTA 94 SEPTEMBER 7th SALLEY 93 SEPTEMBER 7th MCCORMICK 96 SEPTEMBER 7th EVANS 95 SEPTEMBER 6th BUSH FIELD 95 SEPTEMBER 6th

Overnight lows throughout the month of September stayed around the middle 50s on average. Below is a table of the lowest temperatures recorded during the month of September across the CSRA.

LOCATION SEPTEMBER MINIMUM LOW TEMPERATURE DATE OF OCCURRENCE AIKEN 58 SEPTEMBER 28th NORTH AUGUSTA 55 SEPTEMBER 23rd SALLEY 55 SEPTEMBER 19th MCCORMICK 54 SEPTEMBER 25th EVANS 54 SEPTEMBER 25th BUSH FIELD 54 SEPTEMBER 25th

The chart below shows the average high temperature and average low temperature for the month of September in select locations across the CSRA.

LOCATION AVERAGE HIGH TEMPERATURE AVERAGE LOW TEMPERATURE AIKEN 84.5 64 NORTH AUGUSTA 84.2 63.3 SALLEY 83.7 61.9 MCCORMICK 84.7 62.6 EVANS 84.5 62.6 BUSH FIELD 85.4 62

In terms of the tropics, the Atlantic had a very active month of September which is historically the most active month of the entire season. Seven named storms occurred between September 1st and September 30th.

The most notable one out of the month was Hurricane Lee which was the third major hurricane of the season and reached category 5 strength. Lee had a life span of 11 days. Margot and Nigel were the two other hurricanes that occurred during September.

The month closed out with clear sky conditions and high temperatures right on average at 84°.

