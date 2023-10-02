Submit Photos/Videos
Weather Blog: Do you remember the month of September?

(KY3)
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fall is officially here and as we enter the month of October with cooler air let’s pause and take a look back to the month of September.

Below is a table that shows rainfall totals for the entire month of September for select locations. There are a few locations that have a range due to multiple data-collecting sites.

LOCATIONRAIN TOTAL
AIKEN1.20″-5.00″
NORTH AUGUSTA2.26″ - 3.80″
SALLEY3.29″- 4.33″
MCCORMICK1.05″ - 2.10″
EVANS2.19″- 2.55″
BUSH FIELD5.24″

Below is a chart that shows the highest temperatures recorded through the month of September in the cities selected. The average high temperature at the start of September is around 92° and then drops to the middle 80s.

Max high temperatures for the month ranged from 93° to 96° with most of those temperatures being recorded on the 7th of September.

LOCATIONSEPTEMBER MAX HIGH TEMPERATUREDATE OF OCCURRENCE
AIKEN94SEPTEMBER 7th
NORTH AUGUSTA94SEPTEMBER 7th
SALLEY93SEPTEMBER 7th
MCCORMICK96SEPTEMBER 7th
EVANS95SEPTEMBER 6th
BUSH FIELD95SEPTEMBER 6th

Overnight lows throughout the month of September stayed around the middle 50s on average. Below is a table of the lowest temperatures recorded during the month of September across the CSRA.

LOCATIONSEPTEMBER MINIMUM LOW TEMPERATUREDATE OF OCCURRENCE
AIKEN58SEPTEMBER 28th
NORTH AUGUSTA55SEPTEMBER 23rd
SALLEY55SEPTEMBER 19th
MCCORMICK54SEPTEMBER 25th
EVANS54SEPTEMBER 25th
BUSH FIELD54SEPTEMBER 25th

The chart below shows the average high temperature and average low temperature for the month of September in select locations across the CSRA.

LOCATIONAVERAGE HIGH TEMPERATUREAVERAGE LOW TEMPERATURE
AIKEN84.564
NORTH AUGUSTA84.263.3
SALLEY83.761.9
MCCORMICK84.762.6
EVANS84.562.6
BUSH FIELD85.462

In terms of the tropics, the Atlantic had a very active month of September which is historically the most active month of the entire season. Seven named storms occurred between September 1st and September 30th.

The most notable one out of the month was Hurricane Lee which was the third major hurricane of the season and reached category 5 strength. Lee had a life span of 11 days. Margot and Nigel were the two other hurricanes that occurred during September.

The month closed out with clear sky conditions and high temperatures right on average at 84°.

