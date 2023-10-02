Submit Photos/Videos
Warrior Alliance, Augusta Tech host V.A. Pact Act screening event

By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Warrior Alliance partnered up with Augusta Tech to host a V.A. pact screening and filing event on Saturday.

President Biden passed the pact act last year, to expand health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burns, pits, and other toxic substances during their service.

This also could’ve included vets who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, or after 9/11.

Since the expansion, more than 334,000 veterans have enrolled in the V.A. health care.

Jarrad Turner, vice president of strategic partnerships for The Warrior Alliance, says, “So all of us who have been in combat or those who support combat actions. This is the time for them to get those benefits that they earned as a result of services as well as their families. For some widows who have lost their loved ones this is a time for them to collect these benefits as well.”

If you couldn’t make it, you can head to the Warrior Alliance website for more information.

