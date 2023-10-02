Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Videos showcase ‘Authentic Augusta’ immersive experiences

By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Destination Augusta has unveiled a series of videos to complement its immersive Authentic Augusta experiences.

The immersive experiences, which officially launched in April, were designed to be highly engaging, offer VIP-level interaction and create long-lasting memories.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The video series was created with the help of volunteers and Tranter Grey Media.

“We’re so excited to share these visually stunning videos, said Lindsay Fruchtl, Destination Auigusta’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Each video has been expertly crafted to vividly portray the essence of each unique experience, taking viewers on an unforgettable journey through Augusta.”

The experiences and their videos include:

Each Authentic Augusta Experience is offered at least twice a month to the public and available to be scheduled by groups for custom times.

To book experiences or learn more information about the Authentic Augusta Collection, visit www.VisitAugusta.com/AuthenticAugusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering after being stabbed around 10:40 a.m., Saturday September 30, according to...
Man sent to hospital after stabbing on Broad Street
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer killed by inmate at Smith State Prison
Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase
An accident is blocking traffic on I-20 Eastbound over Washington Road
4-car accident blocks traffic on I-20 eastbound

Latest News

A woman was caught on camera disrupting a UGA student's street performance.
VIDEO: Woman smashes UGA student performer’s keyboard, reaches into tip jar
A suspect stole a city of Aiken police car Monday morning and led officers on a high-speed...
See cops chasing stolen police car in Aiken County
From Germany, to Canada, and right here in Augusta, Ironman welcomed athletes from all over the...
How tourism and events keep Augusta’s economy pumping
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office