Videos showcase ‘Authentic Augusta’ immersive experiences

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Destination Augusta has unveiled a series of videos to complement its immersive Authentic Augusta experiences.

The immersive experiences, which officially launched in April, were designed to be highly engaging, offer VIP-level interaction and create long-lasting memories.

The video series was created with the help of volunteers and Tranter Grey Media.

“We’re so excited to share these visually stunning videos, said Lindsay Fruchtl, Destination Auigusta’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Each video has been expertly crafted to vividly portray the essence of each unique experience, taking viewers on an unforgettable journey through Augusta.”

Each Authentic Augusta Experience is offered at least twice a month to the public and available to be scheduled by groups for custom times.

To book experiences or learn more information about the Authentic Augusta Collection, visit www.VisitAugusta.com/AuthenticAugusta.

