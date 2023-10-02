Videos showcase ‘Authentic Augusta’ immersive experiences
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Destination Augusta has unveiled a series of videos to complement its immersive Authentic Augusta experiences.
The immersive experiences, which officially launched in April, were designed to be highly engaging, offer VIP-level interaction and create long-lasting memories.
MORE FROM NEWS 12:
- How tourism and events keep Augusta’s economy pumping
- Georgia-Carolina State Fair is ready to celebrate 100 years of fun
The video series was created with the help of volunteers and Tranter Grey Media.
“We’re so excited to share these visually stunning videos, said Lindsay Fruchtl, Destination Auigusta’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Each video has been expertly crafted to vividly portray the essence of each unique experience, taking viewers on an unforgettable journey through Augusta.”
The experiences and their videos include:
- Bartender for a Day, All Equal Parts – Become a bartender for the day in a one-of-a-kind mixology experience.
- Canal to Cloth, a Day at the Mill – Go through orientation as a new hire as an 1800s mill worker and be paid in company scrip at the Augusta Canal Discovery Center
- Time Detectives, Augusta Museum of History – Put on a badge and become a member of the Augusta Museum of History’s Detective Agency and protect the history of Augusta
- Augusta’s Black Caddies, Men on the Bag – Meet the Black caddies and hear stories of their days on the greens at The Masters at Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History
- Heart of Augusta Tour, Cycle the Soul City – Ride the streets of downtown with Bike Bike Baby and stop for drinks or samples at the local distillery or select restaurants
- Bringing up a President, Tea with Mrs. Wilson – Be a guest in the Wilson home and have tea and pie with President Woodrow Wilson’s mother at the Boyhood Home of President Wilson
- Mystery at the Morris, the Rest of the Story – Hear the rest of the story as a rogue journalist unveils the back story about the art at the Morris Museum of Art
- Eco Explorers, Become a Citizen Scientist – Put on your waders and step into the water as an Eco-Explorer and be a scientist for the day at Phinizy Center and Nature Park
- Promenade and Paint, Augusta’s Public Art – After your walking tour of Augusta’s Public Art Sculpture Trail you’ll pick up your paintbrush and paint a mural of your own with the Greater Augusta Arts Council
- The Curated Palette, Inspiring Contemporary Art – You’ll be inspired by Westobou’s contemporary art and curate your charcuterie board paired with wine
Each Authentic Augusta Experience is offered at least twice a month to the public and available to be scheduled by groups for custom times.
To book experiences or learn more information about the Authentic Augusta Collection, visit www.VisitAugusta.com/AuthenticAugusta.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.