Police chase stolen patrol car through Aiken County before suspect caught
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Someone stole a city of Aiken police car Monday morning and led officers on a high-speed chase through the county.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety car was stolen between 10 and 10:15 a.m.
The driver led officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase all around Aiken, first going through the Midland Valley area and then looping back toward the city.
Speeds at times neared 100 mph.
Around 10:40 a.m., the chase ended in a crash and the suspect was taken into custody, according to authorities.
