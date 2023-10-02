Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police chase stolen patrol car through Aiken County before suspect caught

Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Someone stole a city of Aiken police car Monday morning and led officers on a high-speed chase through the county.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety car was stolen between 10 and 10:15 a.m.

The driver led officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase all around Aiken, first going through the Midland Valley area and then looping back toward the city.

Speeds at times neared 100 mph.

Around 10:40 a.m., the chase ended in a crash and the suspect was taken into custody, according to authorities.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering after being stabbed around 10:40 a.m., Saturday September 30, according to...
Man sent to hospital after stabbing on Broad Street
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer killed by inmate at Smith State Prison
An accident is blocking traffic on I-20 Eastbound over Washington Road
4-car accident blocks traffic on I-20 eastbound
Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta
Multiple non-profits coordinated together under GAP Ministries Augusta
‘Take Up the Cause’ helps Augusta nonprofits coordinate

Latest News

Doctor image
MCG students offer free skin care clinic starting today
If you find a recipe you want to try on TikTok, tap the share icon and select SAMSUNG Food to...
What the Tech: Use the App of the Day to save recipes
Warrior Alliance hosts veterans health screening event at Augusta Tech.
Warrior Alliance, Augusta Tech host PACT Act health screening
Augusta Partnership for Children kicks off children’s week
Augusta Partnership for Children kicks off children’s week