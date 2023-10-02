Police chase stolen patrol car through Aiken County before suspect caught

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Someone stole a city of Aiken police car Monday morning and led officers on a high-speed chase through the county.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety car was stolen between 10 and 10:15 a.m.

The driver led officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase all around Aiken, first going through the Midland Valley area and then looping back toward the city.

Speeds at times neared 100 mph.

Around 10:40 a.m., the chase ended in a crash and the suspect was taken into custody, according to authorities.

